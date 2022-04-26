Punjab: Congress leaders protest power shortage in Rajpura; Sidhu joins, Warring missing

A section of state Congress leaders Monday organised a dharna outside the Rajpura thermal plant to protest power shortage in the state with former PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu mocking the AAP government over its free power promise. While the dharna was organised by former Rajpura Congress MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj, state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was not aware of the dharna, party sources said.

Speaking at the dharna, Sidhu said: “We don’t fight for designations, but for people. We fight for issues. I will go to other places to fight for people’s rights. I will also visit Sangrur to be with the youngsters who are protesting for jobs…Congress haari hai, mari nahi (Congress has lost the election, its not dead).”

He added: “We are protesting power shortage. Paddy season has not yet started and villages are not getting more than 3-4 hours of power supply. So what is the plan of government for paddy season when the present demand of 7100 MW will shoot up to more than 16,000 MW. If they are imposing power cuts now, what will they do in paddy season?”

Raising coal shortage, he demanded to know why AAP government was not penalising private thermal plants. He also asked why PPAs were not being challenged even now.

Asked about the dharna, Warring said,”I was not aware of this dharna.”

However, he refused to comment on this being a sign of factionalism in the party.

“I don’t want to comment on this, however I repeat it yet again that I was not aware of this protest dharna,” said Warring.