Punjab Congress leader criticises AAP for losing pharma park bid to HP

Senior Congress leader Jaijeet Johal Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not pursuing the Centre to set up a bulk drug park in the state.

In a tweet, Johal targeted Bathinda MLA Jagroop Singh Gill for not discussing with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Johal, the brother-in-law of former Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, tweeted two days after Himachal Pradesh got an in-principle approval from the Centre to set up a bulk drug park in Una, the third and final such park which will receive a grant-in-aid. The other two parks will be set up in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are poll-bound states.

Johal said, “While you were Sleeping Jagroop Singh Gill MLA Bathinda, Himachal Pardesh took away the pharmaceutical park from Bathinda. AAP never took up or pursued the case with the Union Government. You (Jagroop Gill) should have followed up with the state CM Bhagwant Mann ji or FM Punjab for getting the park in Punjab.”

During his time as finance minister, Manpreet had been following the union government since January 2020 with the demand of setting up a pharmaceutical park in Bathinda and had made several visits to Delhi after the Guru Nanak Dev thermal power plant in Bathinda had been closed by the Congress government. During his visits, Manpreet himself would post about his meetings with union ministers on his social media.

“Himachal Pardesh Ministers made efforts and it’s the loss of Bathinda and Punjab. Manpreet Badal ji made so many visits and efforts and Punjab had the strongest case but no such effort was made now,” Johal wrote.

Punjab had participated in bidding for this drug park but couldn’t get the project. Manpreet Singh Badal’s office said that the matter could have been raised before the PM when he came to Punjab and said that Manpreet’s efforts were in vain.

Advertisement

The AAP government did not respond to Johal’s comments.

Meanwhile, the thermal plant employees union had warned of not bringing a drug park on the same land as it would pollute the air and suggested that the area be turned into a solar power plant instead.