scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Punjab Congress leader criticises AAP for losing pharma park bid to HP

Manpreet Badal made multiple visits to Delhi to discuss setting up a drug park in Bathinda

Jaijeet Johal, Punjab Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Ludhiana, Bhagwant Mann, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Senior Congress leader Jaijeet Johal Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not pursuing the Centre to set up a bulk drug park in the state.

In a tweet, Johal targeted Bathinda MLA Jagroop Singh Gill for not discussing with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Johal, the brother-in-law of former Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal, tweeted two days after Himachal Pradesh got an in-principle approval from the Centre to set up a bulk drug park in Una, the third and final such park which will receive a grant-in-aid. The other two parks will be set up in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are poll-bound states.

Johal said, “While you were Sleeping Jagroop Singh Gill MLA Bathinda, Himachal Pardesh took away the pharmaceutical park from Bathinda. AAP never took up or pursued the case with the Union Government. You (Jagroop Gill) should have followed up with the state CM Bhagwant Mann ji or FM Punjab for getting the park in Punjab.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

During his time as finance minister, Manpreet had been following the union government since January 2020 with the demand of setting up a pharmaceutical park in Bathinda and had made several visits to Delhi after the Guru Nanak Dev thermal power plant in Bathinda had been closed by the Congress government. During his visits, Manpreet himself would post about his meetings with union ministers on his social media.

“Himachal Pardesh Ministers made efforts and it’s the loss of Bathinda and Punjab. Manpreet Badal ji made so many visits and efforts and Punjab had the strongest case but no such effort was made now,” Johal wrote.

Punjab had participated in bidding for this drug park but couldn’t get the project.  Manpreet Singh Badal’s office said that the matter could have been raised before the PM when he came to Punjab and said that Manpreet’s efforts were in vain.

Advertisement

The AAP government did not respond to Johal’s comments.

Meanwhile, the thermal plant employees union had warned of not bringing a drug park on the same land as it would pollute the air and suggested that the area be turned into a solar power plant instead.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:16:49 am
Next Story

Ukraine war, component supply hitch slow down production in Railways factories

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement