Punjab: Commercial flights from Halwara soon, says Captain Amarinder Singh

Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Commercial flights will soon start taking off from Halwara Air Force station as all clearances for the same had been taken from the Centre, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said during an interaction with industrialists in Ludhiana. Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had earlier announced during his last visit to Halwara that they had no […]

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana | Published: August 15, 2018 2:27:45 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Commercial flights will soon start taking off from Halwara Air Force station as all clearances for the same had been taken from the Centre, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said during an interaction with industrialists in Ludhiana.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had earlier announced during his last visit to Halwara that they had no hassles if the air strip at Halwara Air Force station was used for commercial flights as such an arrangement was being followed in few other locations as well.

The CM also announced Rs 32 crore for facelift of the Ludhiana Focal Point area. Over 150 industrialists participated in the meeting with the CM.

The meeting was organised by Mayor Balkar Singh. Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other Congress MLAs were also present in the meeting.

