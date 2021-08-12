Punjab CM approves Rs 13 crore for upgrade of Sivia water channel in Moga

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday finally gave his nod for the sanction of Rs 13 crore for the immediate upgradation and relining of Sivia water channel that has been a long-pending demand of farmers of 17 villages of Baghapurana in Moga district.

The approval came after a delegation, led by the chairman of Block Samiti, Gurcharan Singh Cheeda, called on the Chief Minister in the presence of his OSD, Sandeep Singh Brar, at his official residence on Thursday afternoon.

Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, the CM immediately directed the Water Resources Department to undertake the work of upgradation and relining of the Sivia water channel at the earliest to enable the local farmers to get adequate water for their crops.

While raising the issue of the dilapidated condition of the water channel, the delegation had demanded that the channel be strengthened immediately so as to enhance its water carrying capacity from 30 to 75 cusec. Members of the delegation added that the existing water carrying capacity of the channel was much less due to its fragile condition and led to frequent breaches, thereby, adversely impacting the water supply to their fields.