Punjab CM Mann hands over station allotment letters to newly recruited ETT teachers

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday handed over station allotment letters to newly recruited ETT teachers at his official residence in Chandigarh.
Mann handed over letters to 12 teachers as a symbolic gesture. A total of 6635 ETT teachers have been recruited.
Mann said that AAP government was committed to complete ongoing recruitment process in free, fair and transparent manner.
Interacting with teachers, he congratulated these candidates adding that it was a result of their hard work, consistency and commitment that they achieved this marvellous feat.
He said that the youth who have worked hard, deserve this post as they have cleared the cut throat competition on merit basis. Bhagwant Mann said that more such transparent recruitments are in pipeline and will be completed soon in a transparent manner.
He asked the teachers to dispense their services honestly so that their students are able to triumph the pinnacle in each and every field both at national and international level.
