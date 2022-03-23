Punjab CM Mann visits Hussainiwala on Martyrs’ Day, enjoys simulated train ride between Bombay and Peshawar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited Hussainiwala on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day Wednesday. He paid his respects at the National Martyrs’ Memorial on the banks of the Sutlej river where Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were cremated on March 23, 1931.

The chief minister also experienced a 15-minute simulated pre-Partition ‘Punjab Mail’ journey in a special bogie set up near the memorial site.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “The Punjab Mail first started running between Bombay and Peshawar in 1912. We have tried to artificially recreate the journey of the pre-Partition era by deploying a 36-seater bogie. Although the bogie is stationary, one gets the feel as if they are inside a moving train. The windows of the bogie have LCD screens… On Wednesday, no tickets were levied for the simulated ride. But later, visitors will have to pay a fee to experience the journey.”

Notably, a brand new light and sound show has also been started at the memorial site. Both the projects (memorial train and light and sound show) have been developed by the ministry of tourism, Punjab government at a cost of Rs 40 crore. The projects were completed at the fag end of the erstwhile Congress regime and has not yet been formally inaugurated.

Meanwhile, the Ferozepur deputy commissioner’s office informed that 11 relatives of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were felicitated at the memorial site on Wednesday.

Special trains were also run between Ferozepur and Hussainiwala on Wednesday to help common visitors reach the memorial site.