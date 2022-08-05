Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation of medical institute in Sangrur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday laid the foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences in Sangrur’s Mastuana Sahib. The medical facility will come up on a 25-acre land at an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore.

Reiterating the commitment of his government to provide quality medical facilities to the people, Mann said the institute will be a step forward towards that direction. He said, “The project is a humble tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony.” Mann also recalled the immense contribution of Sant Attar Singh in spreading the light of education in the entire region.

The Chief Minister said that the college, with MBBS seats, will turn Sangrur into a hub of medical education in the region. Bhagwant Mann said that apart from construction of the academic block, the project will include upgradation of the existing Sangrur Civil Hospital from a 220-bed to 360-bed medical facility. It will also see the construction of a nursing school, separate hostels for senior and junior girls and boys, sports track and pavilion for students, open air theatre for extracurricular activities, faculty residence and a shopping complex.

Mann said the widening of the approach road from NH-7 to the institute to a 7 metre road and four-laning of the road in front of the institute are also a part of the project.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this upcoming medical institute will act as a pivot for imparting quality health services and medical education in Punjab in general and the Malwa region in particular.

He also asked the officers to ensure that the work is completed in a time-bound manner, adding it is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023 and the academic session will commence from April 1. Mann also asked the officers to ensure highest quality norms are adhered to during the construction of the state-of-the art medical institute.

Other Reads | 2-month-long Punjab Khed Mela to begin from August 29

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is formulating several pro-people and development-oriented schemes for the well-being of the people. He said, “There is no dearth of funds for this purpose and impetus will be given to all round development of the state. No stone will be left unturned for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to provide social security to the people. He said pension will be disbursed directly to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps. Mann said food security will also be provided to the people through doorstep delivery of atta and dal.

Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Lal Chand Kataruchak, MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Barinder Goyal, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Dr Balbir Singh, Labh Singh Ugoke and others were also present.