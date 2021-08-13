Punjab CM approves Rs 13 crore for upgrade of Sivia water channel in Moga

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday finally gave his nod for the sanction of Rs 13 crore for the immediate upgradation and relining of Sivia water channel– a long-pending demand of farmers of 17 villages of Baghapurana in Moga district.

The approval came after a delegation, led by the chairman of Block Samiti, Gurcharan Singh Cheeda, called on the Chief Minister in the presence of his OSD, Sandeep Singh Brar, at his official residence on Thursday afternoon.

Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, the CM immediately directed the Water Resources Dept to undertake the work at Sivia water channel at the earliest to enable farmers to get adequate water for their crops. The delegation had demanded that the channel be strengthened to enhance its water carrying capacity.