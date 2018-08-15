Punjab: Children kept waiting, CM Amarinder Singh reaches an hour ‘late’ for govt smart school opening

Captain Amarinder Singh at PAU in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Captain Amarinder Singh at PAU in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inaugurated a Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana Tuesday.

The in-campus government school at PAU has been converted into a ‘smart school’ at the cost of Rs 50 lakh approximately. Initially, eight classrooms from Class VI to X have been renovated with colourful and informative graffiti and artworks on walls, projectors in classrooms and landscaping. A 10 kilo-watt (KW) solar power project was also inaugurated in the school.

However, children were made it sit in their classrooms since 1 pm, even as the CM was scheduled to arrive at 4.15 pm. After arriving an hour late, he just visited Class VI and left within 15 minutes. He left the school in hurry as industrialists were already waiting for him at another venue which was supposed to begin at 5 pm.

The in-campus government school at PAU has been converted into a ‘smart school’ at the cost of Rs 50 lakh approximately. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) The in-campus government school at PAU has been converted into a ‘smart school’ at the cost of Rs 50 lakh approximately. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Students from other districts also came with their models for an exhibition that was setup on ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’. They had arrived at around 11 am but CM did not visit a single stall at the exhibition. Later, Education Minister OP Soni and Secretary Krishan Kumar visited some stalls to encourage students.

CM was even scheduled to inaugurate ‘Girls’ Health and Menstrual Hygiene’ programme for which separate arrangements were made. Teachers had arranged sanitary napkins for distribution among girls but Captain failed to visit that room too. This scheme was announced in this year’s budget and Rs 10 crore were allotted for sanitary napkins.

Meanwhile, heated arguments were also witnessed between CM’s security team and photojournalists as the latter were not allowed to enter classroom where CM visited. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu tried to intervene but had to face the heat of photojournalists.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App