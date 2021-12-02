Punjab: Channi hurls ‘kale angrej’ jibe at AAP, Kejriwal says his intentions are ‘fair’

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday took at swipe at AAP calling it a party of “kale angrej” trying rule Punjab after winning the 2022 Assembly polls. The remark prompted Channi’s Delhi counterpart Arvid Kejriwal to retort that his complexion may be “kala (dark)”, but his intentions are fair.

Addressing a gathering at Badhni Kalan in Nihal Singh Wala segment of Moga, Channi said: “This Kejriwal…he is an outsider. Punjab de vich log ni rehnede? Punjab vich aujawan nai han? Punjab vich Punjabi nahi ne? Hun eh kaale angrez aake raj karenge. Pehlan chittey angrejan nu kaddeya, qurbaaniyan hoiyaan…Hun eh kaale angrez aa gaye..kehende ji Kejriwal raaj karuga. Eh bahrupiye ne, naqli ne. Mainu kehenda eh naqli aam aadmi hai…(AAP is saying they will form next govt. Do no people live in Punjab? Are there no youths in Punjab? Are there no Punjabis in Punjab? Will ‘kale angrej’ come here and rule? Punjabis sacrificed the most to defeat the British. Now, these ‘kale angrej’ have come. They say Kejriwal will rule. These people are imposters, they are fake…(and) he (Kejriwal) calls me a fake aam aadmi).”

Talking to reporters later, Channi elaborated, “We are saying Punjab belongs to Punjabis, you do not create disruptions here. These outsiders ‘kale angrej’ want to rule (the state).”

Reacting to Channi’s remarks, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said: “Channi Sahab has been abusing me ever since I said each woman in Punjab will be given Rs 1,000 per month. (He) says that Kejriwal’s clothes are bad. Today (he) said Kejriwal is ‘kala’ (dark)…Channi sahib, my complexion is dark, but my mothers and sisters in Punjab like this ‘kala’ son/brother. They know that my intention is fair.”

Reacting to Channi’s “kale angrej” remark, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said the Punjab CM had crossed “all the boundaries of slander” while sitting in a responsible chair.

“By using such derogatory language for a hero of the people, Channi and his associates are insulting all those people including Punjabis who like Arvind Kejriwal as a pro-people leader,” said Chadha in a statement.

While addressing the Moga gathering, Channi also came down heavily on former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Badals, He said that “these families are hand in glove with the Union government led by Narendra Modi for ruining Punjab in order to achieve their personal motives”.

“The Badals implemented the farm laws in the state and then played a leading role in getting the same enforced upon the entire country by giving ill advice to the Narendra Modi government in the Centre..In order to save the ministerial berth of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Badal family went to the extent of even campaigning in support of these black laws,” said Channi.

Taking on Amarinder Singh, the CM said that “Captain is also backstabbing Punjab and Punjabis by aligning with the Modi government and justifying the central government notification enhancing the BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km” from the border. “This is a direct attack on the rights of the state as well as on the federal structure. It will not be tolerated by the Punjabis,” said the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the Badals and the family of Captain Amarinder Singh were together were responsible for the transport and cable mafia looting the people of Punjab.

Channni said that his government had cracked down on transport mafia and “now, the state government is geared up to act tough on the cable mafia”.

Later, Channi also announced a grant of Rs 15 crore for the overall development of Nihal Singh Wala constituency, besides promising the strengthening of all approach roads in the constituency. He also announced that a degree college will be opened in the constituency.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday also formally initiated the process of giving five marla plots to the beneficiaries by awarding the ‘sanads’ to two such beneficiaries. On Wednesday, as many as 1,294 beneficiaries were awarded such sanads in Moga district.