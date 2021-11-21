Punjab: CM Channi announces cabinet rank for Surjit Patar, Sukhwinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi late on Friday announced cabinet rank status for eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar and singer Sukhwinder Singh. Channi made the announcement during the musical night organised by the department of tourism and cultural affairs at Chamkaur Sahib late on Friday, after the inauguration of ‘Daastan-e-Shahaadat’ theme park.

He also honored Patar with the title of ‘Shiromani Sahitkaar’ and Sukhwinder Singh with that of ‘Raj Gaayak’, at the event where singers and artistes who contributed to audio, visual aspects and script of the theme park project were honored.

Channi said that both Patar and Sukhwinder Singh have not only contributed immensely for ‘Daastan-e-Shahaadat’ project but also made Punjab proud globally with their works. He said that the Punjab government was granting cabinet rank to both personalities as an honor for their work and talent.

The CM added that although the project, which began in 2006, faced many roadblocks but he was elated that the unique battle of Chamkaur has been preserved for the sake of future generations.

Eminent singers, including Sukhwinder Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, Jaspinder Narula and Durga Rangila, Manjider Mani and late Diljan have contributed to the project. All were honoured with the title of ‘Raj gayak’.