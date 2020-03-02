Punjab: Centre, state must work to win minorities’ trust, says Parkash Singh Badal

Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders at the ‘Rosh’ rally in Bathinda on Sunday. Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders at the ‘Rosh’ rally in Bathinda on Sunday.

Former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal, Sunday called upon the state and the Union government to address the feeling of insecurity among minorities and take concrete steps to win their trust.

“There is a growing climate of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the minds of the members of the minority communities which must be addressed,” he said while addressing a Rosh (protest) rally against the state’s Congress government in Bathinda.

While talking about Delhi violence, he added: “I had never imagined that such an incident can happen again in our country after 1984. I am in deep pain even now. We need to win the trust of minorities. Whether it is Centre government or the state, every one should take people of all religions along and should win the trust of minorities….In this hour of pain and grief, I request all our workers, Akali leaders to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. We must contribute the maximum in helping those who need our support the most. Our gurus have taught us to fight against injustice but at the same time they told us to live in peace with each other.”

Claiming that the nation was going through a “worrying phase”, the former CM said, “Fight over religion is grave and worrisome. We need to remember — ‘manas ki jaat sabhe ek hi pehchanbo (mankind is recognised as a single caste of humanity)’. Even our Constitution talks about communal harmony, socialism, equality and secularism. I don’t want to go in detail as we all know that secular status of the country must be maintained.”

“We need to save the country as it is passing through a tough time. Party workers must strengthen the party whether we form government or not, it is immaterial,” he said.

Badal also hit out at the Congress over 1984 riots. He said,”One needs to remember as who are our own. Sikhs need to understand the loss Congress has caused to our community and they need to shun this party. They need to understand as who is their well-wisher.”

Badal also spoke about the Dhindsas, father-son duo who had recently rebelled against SAD. Calling them traitors, he said: “Now they are questioning leadership of Sukhbir whom they themselves had made president of the party. For me, it is party first and I will do anything to safeguard the interests of the party.”

At the rally, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal focused his speech on the Congress, accusing it of failing to deliver its poll promises. Former Minister Sikander Singh Maluka, SAD MLA Rozy Barkandi and many others were also present on the during the rally.

