Sunday, July 24, 2022

Punjab: Brother, accomplice arrested for Ludhiana trader’s murder

The police said the younger brother of the victim, Gurdeep Singh, hired contract killers for Rs 5 lakh to eliminate his brother owing to a property dispute.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 24, 2022 4:23:39 pm
The accused reportedly hacked the victim, Balkar Singh, to death. (Representational/file)

The Ludhiana police have arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a trader, whose body was found at Rodh village in Meharban under Ludhiana district Friday. The victim’s younger brother and his accomplice were held for the murder, the police said.

The accused reportedly hacked the victim, Balkar Singh, to death. The deceased owned a construction material store on Tajpur Road.

The police said the younger brother of the victim, Gurdeep Singh, hired contract killers for Rs 5 lakh to eliminate his brother owing to a property dispute.

“The accused wanted to go abroad, so he tried to sell a 600 square yard plot owned by all four brothers. But Balkar Singh was reluctant to sell the plot, and wanted to wait for land prices to rise in the area. Gurdeep is the youngest of four brothers,” a police official said.

The police also arrested a contractor killer, Sourabh Kumar, while two others – Kuldeep Singh and Gauri – are absconding.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Gurdeep was planning to kill his brother for the past one year. The accused had also attempted to kill Balkar Singh on December 8, 2021, but he had survived. Gurdeep had tried to mislead the police stating that his brother had met with a road mishap and they did not want to lodge an FIR.

“Balkar Singh was financially stable in comparison to his three siblings. He owned a building material store on Tajpur Road, while two of his brothers worked at the store. Gurdeep used to work as a driver at a water treatment plant and Sourabh was his colleague,” said the CP.

“All four brothers jointly owned a plot and Gurdeep was pressing Balkar to sell it and give him his share, so he could go abroad. However, Balkar was waiting for a hike in the price of land to gain maximum profit. Gurdeep was not willing to wait more and thus he hatched the conspiracy to kill Balkar,” he added.

On Thursday night, Sourabh allegedly made a call to Balkar Singh and asked him to come to Rodh village near Sutlej river to take a look at a sand mining site for which he was interested to file a tender. When Balkar Singh reached the spot, the accused hacked him to death with an axe and fled, the police said. A murder case has been lodged at Meharban police station.

