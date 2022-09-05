Punjab BJP secy threatens to protest gaushala entry order

BJP state general secretary Sukhpal Sra has threatened to protest against Bathinda deputy commissioner’s recent orders to only allow people with a pass in the government-managed cow shed. Calling it an order that ‘hurts the feelings of cow devotees’, he said that a protest will be lodged if the orders are not withdrawn.

Sra said, “This has hurt the feelings of cow devotees…gaushalas are for everyone… why should such arbitrary orders be there? We had already raised the matter of poor arrangements inside the gaushala and instead of mending ways they are imposing restrictions. There is a shortage of fodder in the gaushala, and hundreds of animals have died due to lumpy skin disease…Such orders are to discourage people who want to serve the animals. We will complain to the central government about this matter.”

“We ask the DC to withdraw his orders or we will lodge our protest,” he added.

However, Bathinda DC’s office said that nobody would be restricted from going inside the gaushala and that the pass was to keep a record of people who enter and also to keep in view the health and safety of animals.