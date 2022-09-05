scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Punjab BJP secy threatens to protest gaushala entry order

However, Bathinda DC’s office said that nobody would be restricted from going inside the gaushala and that the pass was to keep a record of people who enter and also to keep in view the health and safety of animals.

Ludhiana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab BJP, BJP state general secretary Sukhpal Sra, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSra said, “This has hurt the feelings of cow devotees…gaushalas are for everyone... why should such arbitrary orders be there? We had already raised the matter of poor arrangements inside the gaushala and instead of mending ways they are imposing restrictions. There is a shortage of fodder in the gaushala, and hundreds of animals have died due to lumpy skin disease...Such orders are to discourage people who want to serve the animals. We will complain to the central government about this matter.”

BJP state general secretary Sukhpal Sra has threatened to protest against Bathinda deputy commissioner’s recent orders to only allow people with a pass in the government-managed cow shed. Calling it an order that ‘hurts the feelings of cow devotees’, he said that a protest will be lodged if the orders are not withdrawn.

Sra said, “This has hurt the feelings of cow devotees…gaushalas are for everyone… why should such arbitrary orders be there? We had already raised the matter of poor arrangements inside the gaushala and instead of mending ways they are imposing restrictions.  There is a shortage of fodder in the gaushala, and hundreds of animals have died due to lumpy skin disease…Such orders are to discourage people who want to serve the animals. We will complain to the central government about this matter.”

“We ask the DC to withdraw his orders or we will lodge our protest,” he added.

However, Bathinda DC’s office said that nobody would be restricted from going inside the gaushala and that the pass was to keep a record of people who enter and also to keep in view the health and safety of animals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:19:01 am
Next Story

Punjab Congress leader criticises AAP for losing pharma park bid to HP

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement