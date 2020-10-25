Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha incharge resigns, says he is a farmer first

Tarlochan Singh Gill while announcing his resignation from BJP, in Moga on Saturday. (Express)

Nearly two weeks after the farmers started a protest outside his residence against the three farm laws of the Central government, Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha incharge Tarlochan Singh Gill, 56, from Moga on Saturday announced his resignation from the post as well as the party’s membership. He made the announcement amid the farmers who were sitting on protest outside his home at Moga.

After he announced his resignation, the farmers lifted the protest outside his residence and expressed happiness over his decision.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gill said that he has conveyed his decision to state BJP president Ashwani Sharma because his conscience could not allow him to continue working for the BJP.

“For over 30 years I worked for BJP and considered the party my family but ultimately I am also a farmer first. I also have fields and I know the pain of a farmer when he doesn’t earn enough to feed his family. For two weeks these farmers, including old, women and children, have been sitting outside my home and when I would see their faces, it would pierce me from inside. Ehda lagda jiven eh kisan meri chhati uttey baithey hai (It felt like these farmers were sitting on my chest). It felt too heavy and had I still continued with BJP, my conscience would have ridiculed me. So I decided to resign as Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha incharge and also from primary membership of the party. I have conveyed this to Ashwani Sharma ji,” Gill said. He added that his decision was purely to support the farmers because he too is from the same community.

“I am a farmer first and a politician later. The three farm laws introduced by the Modi government are completely anti-farmer and they did not even listen to the grievances of the farmers once. There was no logic in continuing with the party now considering the pain and anger simmering in farming community,” Gill said.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said that after Gill’s announcement to resign, the protest was lifted outside his residence. “He announced his resignation on the microphone amid protesting farmers. We appreciate this step and decided to lift the protest outside his home. He also announced that he will support farmers in their fight. Hence we thought it was appropriate to lift the protest outside his house as he agreed to support the farmers and gave up his post,” Kokri Kalan said.

