Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Punjab to have 16 new medical colleges in 5 years: CM Bhagwant Mann

After dedicating a newly-built mother and child care government hospital at Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Mann said the government was looking to improve healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the mother and child care government hospital at Jagraon in Ludhiana district. (Twitter/Bhagwant Mann)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday announced that the government would build 16 new medical colleges in the next five years, taking the number of government medical colleges in the state to 25. He also said it would transform the state into a hub of healthcare and medical education.

After dedicating a newly-built mother and child care government hospital at Jagraon in Ludhiana district, Mann said the government was looking to improve healthcare infrastructure across the state for providing state-of-the-art medical treatment and diagnostic services to people.

“During the run-up to the elections, we promised quality healthcare to the public. We are leaving no stone unturned for this noble cause,” said Mann.

He said the mother and child hospital would act as a catalyst to impart quality neonatal healthcare. The government would construct more such hospitals across the state in the coming days, he added. Mann said the government had begun a massive recruitment drive to fill all the vacant posts in the health department.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 12:10:05 pm
