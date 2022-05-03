Anything can be sown in Punjab’s fertile land, except seeds of hatred: CM Bhagwant Mann

In a stern warning to anti-social elements who have been trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said “anything can be sown in the fertile land of Punjab, but not the seeds of hatred”, and his government would not spare anyone involved in attempts to weaken the strong social bond among people of the state.

Addressing the gathering after offering prayers at Malerkotla Idgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mann said Eid is a festival which makes humanity feel the pain of others and symbolises universal brotherhood, peace and amity.

Claiming that his government will break the tradition set by previous governments for registering false cases against political opponents, the chief minister said previous governments mercilessly plundered the state’s resources. “These people are still not satisfied after looting the state for years. But now, the people have their own government. Money will be taken back, with interest, from the looters,” he added.

The AAP leader said that during the 46 days since the party came to power in the state, its people have witnessed the government’s initiatives to provide clean and transparent administration besides creating enormous job opportunities for the youth. He also claimed that the government was able to fight corruption during this period besides launching a successful campaign to free government land from encroachers.

Urging the people to give the ruling dispensation some time to perform, Mann claimed that his government has been implementing every commitment made to the people of the state and his Cabinet has already approved a recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts lying vacant in various government departments, besides approving to amend the Act to give state MLAs only one pension regardless of the number of terms they have served. He said the AAP government is committed to spending every penny from the state treasury for the welfare of the people.

The chief minister said no stone would be left unturned to ensure comprehensive development of infrastructure in the newly formed district of Malerkotla. He said the last government had just accorded district status to Malerkotla, but much remains to be done. He said he was aware of the region’s needs and that education and health infrastructure would be given top priority. Considering the demands raised by local MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, Mann assured that the historic city would not face any shortage of funds.