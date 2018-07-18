Punjab: Balwant Singh Ramoowalia all set to revive Lok Bhalai Party he disbanded 7 years ago

Balwant Singh Ramoowalia. Balwant Singh Ramoowalia.

AFTER DISBANDING his 14-year-old party Lok Bhalai Party (LBP), Balwant Singh Ramoowalia is all set to revive the party he founded yet again. He will be holding the first meeting with some of the old party members on Thursday at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Bhawan. Ramoowalia said that his party will be focusing on drugs issue for the time being as all political parties have failed to feel the pain of Punjabis on the issue.

It needs to be mentioned that LBP was formed by Ramoowalia in 1997 and it was disbanded in November 2011 when Ramoowalia had joined SAD ahead of 2012 polls. His party had contested 2007 Vidhan Sabha polls, but did not win even a single seat and had a similar fate in 2004 elections. Ramoowalia had contested Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana, but he failed to win.

Presently, he is Member Legislative Council, UP where his term will end in 2022 and he had remained as a Cabinet minister in UP government from 2015-2017. He is also a member of the working committee of the Samajwadi Party.

Asked about the reason behind the decision to revive the party after 7 years, he said,”Public issues are not being taken up seriously and I feel that I need to revive the party yet again. Drugs is the issue which has affected the masses and we need to get serious about it. Neither the ruling Congress nor the opposition parties SAD and AAP are raising this issue in true sense.”

He added: “On Thursday, our active workers will evaluate as what can be our role in the present scenario.”

