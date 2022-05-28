scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Punjab: Assistant lineman suspended on charges of power theft

During the probe, conducted by the enforcement organization of the corporation, it was found that MCB/MTC seals were broken and a 2 core cable was being used to bypass the metre and give direct supply, thereby establishing theft of electricity.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 28, 2022 7:33:16 am
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited suspended an assistant lineman, Hardev Singh, who was posted at Abohar for the theft of electricity by direct kundi at his house, the power corporation said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said that the corporation had received complaint of a power theft, post which a probe was launched. During the probe, conducted by the enforcement organization of the corporation, it was found that MCB/MTC seals were broken and a 2 core cable was being used to bypass the metre and give direct supply, thereby establishing theft of electricity.

Subsequently, Hardev was suspended and sent to the office of SE distribution circle PSPCL in Faridkot. A chargesheet was also issued against him and if the charges of theft are proved during a departmental enquiry, then the services of Hardev stands to be cancelled.

