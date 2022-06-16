Punjab: ASI ‘kills self’ by jumping before train

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The cop was identified as Jinder Kumar (48). His body was found on railway tracks near the Lakkar bridge, said inspector Jaskaran Singh, SHO Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana.

Kumar was posted at Salem Tabri police station under Ludhiana city police. The GRP SHO said that a suicide note was also recovered from the pocket of the deceased in which it was mentioned that he was being harassed by some people in a property dispute case which he was probing.

“The note says that Kumar was entrusted with the task of probing a property dispute case. However, some unidentified people from one group were harassing him mentally and forcing him to decide the case in their favour. They were also levelling false allegations of bribery against him, according to the note. Unable to take the pressure, he took the extreme step. He has demanded action against those who were harassing him but hasn’t named anyone in the note,” said the SHO.

An FIR against unidentified persons was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC at GRP police station, Ludhiana, the SHO said.

Kumar belonged to Mohan Majri village of Nawanshahr district and was living in police quarters in Ludhiana.