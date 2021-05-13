Punjab: As Covid strikes rural areas, villages turn into containment zones

Apart from three Covid deaths in a week in this village, over 50 positive cases were reported during sampling done by the health department in two days only. (Photo: PTI/File)

Deaths of patients in rural areas due to Covid and even Covid-like symptoms have become a cause of concern and the Punjab Government’s data reveals that 22 villages have been included in the list of containment or micro-containment zones because of Covid cases being reported from these villages. Out of these 20 villages, 11 are under containment zone area while another 11 in micro-containment zones.

The biggest containment zone is Nangal Kalan of Mansa district with a population of 8,463. Apart from three Covid deaths in a week in this village, over 50 positive cases were reported during sampling done by the health department in two days only. The village was declared a containment zone on Monday only. Paramjeet Singh, the village’s sarpanch said, “Two men (75 and 55 years) and another 67-year-old woman died of Covid within a week. Our village went into a shock…once these patients reached hospitals, during their contact tracing more patients were found and hence our village was made a containment zone…now villagers hardly move out of their houses, but go to purchase anything within the village only in case of an emergency.”

In Fazilka, villages Churiwala Dhana, Nihal Khera, Panjkosi and Bazidpur, Bhagsar, Ghuriana have been included in containment zones while Nangal Kotli and Simbli Kahnuwan in Gurdaspur are under containment zone. In Bhagsar village of Fazilka, 30 patients have been reported positive while Ghuriana reported 15 and Churiwala Dhana reported 34 cases.

Village Daon in Mohali with 130 persons, Ropar’s village Passiwal with a population of 712 have been included in containment zone, while Ropar’s Miapur village with 114 people is under micro containment zone.

Kharrey Chak with 285 persons is under micro containment zone as more than 5 cases were reported from this area in the recent past.

Parts of villages of Bariwala, Sarawan Bodla are also under micro containment zone in Muktsar while in Ferozepur six villages are part of micro containment zone.

Last week, four of a family died in a Sangrur village due to Covid while two of one family died in another Sangrur village. “Rural deaths are a cause of concern and we have already stepped up our screening process in rural areas by making them aware of symptoms,” said Dr Anjana Gupta, civil surgeon Sangrur while talking to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that earlier villagers were reluctant to get their tests done and even used to turn the health teams away. However, with deaths being reported in many villages, contact tracing is being done due to which resistance to testing has reduced reducing, revealed information from health authorities.