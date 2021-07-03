Punjab: All districts record less than 20 new Covid cases

Punjab recorded 200 fresh Covid cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin, Friday, as overall positivity rate for the rate dipped to 0.42%.

With 10 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16086. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 596094 and active cases are 2752. A total of 102 patients are on ventilator support and 1478 on oxygen support.

All districts in Punjab recorded less than 20 fresh cases Friday, as per the bulletin. No district recorded more than one death. One death each was reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Sangrur and SAS Nagar.

The highest fresh cases were reported from Faridkot and Jalandhar (19 each), Amritsar (16), Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Patiala (13 each) and Ludhiana (12). While Sangrur reported just 2 new cases, Ropar recorded just one new case. A total of 48012 tests were conducted on the day.

A total of 28018 lakh doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Friday.

A total of 597 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 51 have died due to this disease, as per the medical bulletin.