To promote moong and maize crops, processing & dryer plants to come up in Jagraon: Punjab minister

Punjab agriculture and farmer welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced Tuesday that the AAP government will set up processing and drying plants for moong and maize in the Jagraon sub-division of Ludhiana.

Dhaliwal said that these plants would increase the profitability of farmers by adding value to the crop. He directed the officials to make separate proposals so that work could be initiated at the earliest.

Dhaliwal expressed hope that these plants will encourage more farmers to opt for moong and maize and will reduce the area of paddy and wheat crops. Besides, the cultivation of these two crops will also increase the groundwater level in the state.

The minister said that the state government had been emphasizing increasing the area of Moong, maize, cotton, and sugarcane crops, and added rice is not a food item of Punjab so farmers should opt for new crops.

Presiding over a district-level farmers’ training camp at Jagraon, Dhaliwal exhorted the farmers to desist from stubble burning which lead to environmental pollution and affects soil health.