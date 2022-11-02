scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Punjab Agricultural University to celebrate its 60 years of foundation

The university was established in 1962 and was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaher Lal Nehru on July 08, 1963.

"The University's name has become synonymous with the Green Revolution," said Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal. (Twitter/@PAU_LDH)

To commemorate six decades of service to farming community through teaching, research and extension, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year through a series of events all the year round. This was decided in a meeting held by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, with the officers of the university, Tuesday.

PAU was established in 1962 and was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaher Lal Nehru on July 08, 1963.

Dr Gosal said that during the last 60 years of its existence, the university’s name has become synonymous with the Green Revolution. Its competent faculty and distinguished alumni have brought laurels and won many prestigious awards at national and international level which include World Food Prize, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Memorial Award, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award, Om Parkash Bhasin Award for Science and Technology and Team Research Awards of ICAR apart from several others awards including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree.

The institution’s devotion to the farming community and the field of education is unparalleled and an apt tribute to its glorious service is much deserved, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:59:22 am
Next Story

Delhi: LHMC withdraws bouncers, marshals from hospital campus

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement