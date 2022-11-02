Punjab Agricultural University to celebrate its 60 years of foundation

To commemorate six decades of service to farming community through teaching, research and extension, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year through a series of events all the year round. This was decided in a meeting held by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, with the officers of the university, Tuesday.

PAU was established in 1962 and was formally inaugurated by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaher Lal Nehru on July 08, 1963.

Dr Gosal said that during the last 60 years of its existence, the university’s name has become synonymous with the Green Revolution. Its competent faculty and distinguished alumni have brought laurels and won many prestigious awards at national and international level which include World Food Prize, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Memorial Award, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Award, Om Parkash Bhasin Award for Science and Technology and Team Research Awards of ICAR apart from several others awards including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree.

The institution’s devotion to the farming community and the field of education is unparalleled and an apt tribute to its glorious service is much deserved, he added.