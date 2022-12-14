Punjab Agricultural University standardises sugarcane juice kheer – a dessert for lactose-intolerant

Food scientists of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana recently claimed they have found in an experiment that sugarcane juice can be used as an alternative to milk for making instant kheer in packed form for those suffering from lactose intolerance.

Delving upon the rationale behind using sugarcane juice, Dr Poonam Aggarwal, PAU principal food technologist and principal investigator of the experiment, said: “The liquid is highly nutritious, contains significant amounts of carbohydrates, essential amino acids, minerals such as iron, vitamins A, B and C, and many health beneficial phytonutrients. Using it in kheer provides chances of a better shelf life than the kheer made from milk which lasts only two to three days.”

Dr Sukhpreet Kaur, food technologist and an associate investigator, gave the details about the procurement of raw materials for examining their physicochemical and phytochemical properties prior to the experiment. Sugarcane (variety COPb 91) was obtained from PAU Regional Research Station, Kapurthala. Basmati rice and other ingredients i.e. coconut and cardamom were procured from the local market. Kheer was also prepared from variety PR-128, which was equally acceptable.

Different trials were attempted to standardise the sugarcane juice kheer recipe. Kheer was prepared using rice and sugarcane juice in different proportions i.e. 1:2, 1:4, 1:5, 1:6, and 1:7, respectively. Based on the preliminary sensory trials, kheer prepared with one part of rice and seven parts of sugarcane juice was selected as best and was further used for storage studies, Dr Sukhpreet Kaur elaborated.

Explaining further, Dr Poonam Aggarwal said sugarcane juice was extracted with a machine after washing it properly to remove dirt and microorganisms and stored at refrigeration temperature (4-7 degree Celsius) for further use. Broken basmati rice (250g) was washed and soaked overnight at room temperature to reduce the cooking time. After pressure-cooking the rice for 10 minutes, sugarcane juice (1750ml) was added and cooked for 15 to 20 minutes. Flavourings included crushed coconut (50g) and cardamom (1g). The prepared kheer was packed in cups and stored in refrigeration conditions. For distant marketing and longer shelf life, the kheer was also thermally processed and packed in hermetically sealed cans.

Revealing the results, Dr Aggarwal said the shelf-stable convenience product, rich in iron and phytonutrients, can remain shelf-stable in a cup for 20 days (without any chemical preservative) and up to two months (with chemical preservation) under refrigeration conditions. Thermally processed canned kheer can be stored for 12 months at room temperature. The lactose-free composition makes it suitable for the lactose-intolerant, she concluded.

Notably, lactose, a milk sugar, can trigger lactose intolerance in sensitive individuals. With the prevalence of lactose intolerance, people are seeking non-dairy alternatives.