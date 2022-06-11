Punjab Agricultural University issues heatwave alert for livestock, crops

With Punjab continuously witnessing above normal maximum temperature for June, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued an advisory to caution the state farmers against the detrimental effects of the abnormally high temperature resulting in heatwave conditions on field crops and livestock.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, alerted against the heat shock and increased water demand. The advisory states that the newly germinated plants may be injured or even killed by sunburn. The nursery of paddy and tender leaves of recently germinated cotton crop may get affected. It may also affect growth and flowering in vegetable crops and may lead to flower drop in ‘moong’.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Thus, proper monitoring of the crops is required to check heat and water stress. Need-based irrigation should be provided to the crops from time to time. Hot weather is also not healthy for fruit crops and therefore adequate protection is important. Proper moisture should be maintained by providing irrigation to avoid yield losses in orchards, especially mango, litchi, pear and citrus fruits. Straw mulch can also be helpful to reduce the heat load on small and tender plants.

Animals and pets also require attention in view of the heat load. To avoid heat stress and dehydration, keep the animals indoors with frequent water availability and nutritious diet. Provide shower to the animals from time to time to maintain their body temperature and reduce heat stress. Coolers/fans may also be arranged for animals, especially cows of exotic breeds.