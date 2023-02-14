Punjab Agricultural University granted patent on flour composition of gluten-free foodgrain

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has been granted a patent on flour composition of gluten-free foodgrain by the Indian Patent Office, Government of India.

The varsity, in a statement, said that the patent was granted on February 10, 2023, for 20 years from the date of filing (March 20, 2015) under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970,

Dr Amarjeet Kaur, former senior milling technologist, and her student Dr Nisha Chhabra from the Department of Food Science and Technology, PAU, invented the patented process.

Dr Amarjeet Kaur said a gluten-free diet is not only the need of celiac patients but also the choice of health-conscious people. However, she observed that the main challenge is developing a gluten-free formulation that has technological properties similar to wheat flour properties.

“This invention discloses a technology for developing ready-made flour composition of gluten-free grains, particularly cereal like maize, for easy preparation of rollable chapati. The flour composition possesses enhanced qualities in terms of viscoelastic properties, nutritional and textural properties,” she said.