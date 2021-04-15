Punjab Agricultural University develops new high yield ‘Punjab Basmati 7’

Ahead of paddy sowing season, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Wednesday said that farmers in Punjab should opt for high-yielding new ‘Punjab Basmati 7’, it has developed.

The variety has been developed by involving the strongly scented traditional varieties ‘Basmati 386’ and ‘Pusa Basmati 1121’, said PAU.

Dr GS Mangat, Head, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, said the new variety yielded consistently better in the multi-locational trials. “Overall, it had an edge of 11.4 and 6.1 per cent, respectively over the popular Pusa Basmati 1121 and Pusa Basmati 1718. It gave an overall yield of 48.58 q/ha (19.4 q/acre),” he informed.