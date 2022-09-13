scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Punjab Agricultural University cherishes the visit of Charles 40 years ago

During his visit to PAU in 1977, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, was apprised of varsity's buffalo breed improvement programme, different crop varieties, and dairy farming. Agri-economist Dr S S Johl was among the dignitaries who had welcomed the British royal.

charles pauFormer Vice-Chancellor of the university and Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Johl says that he does not even remember the exact year when Charles had come calling to PAU and shown great interest in some of its research projects.

The ascension of Prince Charles as the next monarch of the United Kingdom upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II has brought to life some unforgettable moments for the scientists of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, who had got the rare honour to host Charles on the university campus, nearly 40 years ago.

Among those who had welcomed Prince Charles (now King Charles III) at the PAU was the revered agri-economist Dr S S Johl, now 94.

charles pau Charles being apprised of dairy farming in Punjab by PAU experts.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the university and Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Johl says that he does not even remember the exact year when Charles had come calling to PAU and shown great interest in some of its research projects.

“It was sometime after 1978 when I had joined PAU as director research when he had visited PAU. He visited several places of research on the campus and we had long interactions and discussions over lunch. However, I did not keep any record because it was usual for VIPs to visit PAU because our university always presented a bold picture and was an institute of great repute. We simply did our duty of hosting our guests in the best possible way and were not after any propaganda,” says Dr Johl, adding that Dr Amrik Singh Cheema was then the VC of PAU.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

“Dr Sukhdev Singh Gill and Dr Mewa Singh had explained about the varsity’s buffalo breed improvement programme to Charles and he had listened with great interest. We had also inspected the highest milk yielding buffalo along with him,” remembers Dr Johl.

charles pau In 1977, King Charles III, who was the then Prince Charles, visiting Dr Uppal Museum of water in PAU.

Dr Jagtar Dhiman, former additional director of the varsity, says that he was a student when Charles had visited PAU. “A festive fervour had gripped on hearing that someone from the British Royal family would be visiting our campus. At that time, there wasn’t any madness related to security and everyone got a glimpse of him quite comfortably. Mostly it was the women who were excited to see him and one woman also presented him a bouquet of roses which he accepted humbly. The Prince had also asked her if she plucked those roses on her own,” he remembers.

“Being an environmentally-conscious person, King Charles III is known for his keen interest in planting trees, organic farming and combating climate change. During his visit to PAU in 1977, when he was then Prince Charles of Britain, he was apprised of different crop varieties, soil and water resources, and dairy farming. The Royal visited Dr Uppal Museum of Water and Power Resources of Northern India at PAU,” said Dr S S Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU.

Advertisement

“Being a committed environmentalist, King Charles III has been making consistent efforts towards tackling global warming, which is a growing concern across the globe,” said Dr Gosal.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:04:03 pm
Next Story

Government may offer $2.5 billion to fuel retailers Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement