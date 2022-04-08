Punjab: After assurance, Behbal Kalan dharna shifts to its old spot

The PUNJAB Government has sought three days from panthic organisations to determine how the investigations in the Bargari and Behbal Kalan can be wrapped up in a time-bound manner so that all the culprits can be punished.

Several Sikh organisations had on Wednesday blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway in Faridkot seeking justice in the 2015 desecration cases and subsequent police firing incident. Congress leader, Navjot Singh Sidhu, had also joined the protest.

The government responded to the protest by forming a five-member team, which was sent to the Behbal Kalan protest site to talk to the protesters.

The incidents related to the theft of a ‘bir’ (copy) of the Guru Ganth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari, took place in Faridkot in 2015.

In the police firing at those protesting against the desecration incidents, two people — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — were killed. The incident had taken place in Faridkot’s Behbal Kalan.

Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, has been holding a protest for more than 100 days at Behbal Kalan to seek justice.

Some panthic organisations had joined the families during the course of agitation.

On April 6, this dharna had shifted to NH-54 which is Kotkapura- Bathinda highway, stalling traffic on the highway and leading to major jams, prompting the government to immediately dispatch a team to the spot to negotiate with protesters. The government team later sought three days from the protesters to set a timeline for the investigations, following which the dharna was shifted from NH-54 to its old place.

Addressing the protesters on Thursday, Santokhwinder Singh Nabha, president Punjab and Haryana HC Bar Association said, “We have been sent by Punjab CM Bhagant Mann and his stand on taking action against the culprits of sacrilege is still the same as it was before he became the CM. He has told us to come before all of you and we are seeking 3 days time to go through all the reports. On April 10, we will come back and tell you how we will wrap up the investigation in a time bound manner. In this investigation, we need to see all HC orders. Many arrests have been stayed by the court. We need to see all aspects to find out the time needed to come to a conclusion. Everyone guilty will face action.”

In September last year, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had come to Amritsar ahead of Punjab polls and in a public meeting stated that the then Charanjit Singh Channi government was not acting on a SIT report. He said that action can be taken in 24 hours if the government wanted to do so.

Harpal Singh Khara, advocate of Sukhraj Singh, the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh who was killed in Behbal Kalan firing incident said,”We have given 3 days to the government and we hope that on April 10, they will come up with some constructive plan.” Advocate Iqbal Singh Saggu, Jagjit Singh, Balraj Singh had also come as part of the team sent by Punjab Chief Minister.