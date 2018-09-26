Punjab: After accusing Congress MLAs of intimidation, ADC says three trespassers tried to hurt him

The ADC alleged that the three men, who were stopped at the main door of the house, issued verbal threats, but left when he dialed the police. (Representational Image) The ADC alleged that the three men, who were stopped at the main door of the house, issued verbal threats, but left when he dialed the police. (Representational Image)

Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal, a PCS officer, has filed a police complaint alleging that three men trespassed into his residential premises with an intention to harm him. He alleged that the three men, who were stopped at the main door of the house, issued verbal threats, but left when he dialed the police.

The incident comes days after ADC Grewal had accused three Congress MLAs from district Moga of ‘intimidating’ him. Grewal had filed a written complaint to State Election Commission alleging that MLA Baghapurana Darshan Singh Brar, MLA Moga Harjot Kamal and MLA Dharamkot Sukhjit Kaka Lohgarh entered his office and ‘intimidated’ him as he refused to reject nominations of candidates of opposition parties for zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls. While three Congress MLAs denied allegations, Grewal was provided additional security on orders of State Election Commission. He had also demanded his transfer from Moga.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADC Grewal said that the latest incident happened on Sunday around 10.50 am, a day after the counting for rural polls.

He said, “I had come back from Baghapurana around 2 am on Saturday night as counting was still not over. Since my staff was on duty till late, I told them to rest for few hours and come back Sunday noon. Around 10.50 am three men rang the doorbell of my residence and my domestic help asked them for their identities. One of them claimed that he was a mason who had come for tile work. He claimed he is the mason of contractor who had built this house. When I told them that I cannot allow them inside, they started issuing threats. When I said I am calling police, they again used derogatory words and said that I can call whomsoever I want. When I picked phone to call SSP, they ran away.”

The ADC added that before making police complaint, he contacted the contractor who had built house seven years ago and he denied sending anyone for tile work. “I also contacted sanitary store from where contractor purchased tiles and called for photographs of all their employees. None of their employees photo matches with three faces. I also have CCTV footage in which two of them have their faces covered before entering my home. I can identify two of them clearly,” said ADC.

Asked if according to him, the incident can be linked with his altercation with three Congress MLAs, the ADC said, “It is very clear that their intention was to hurt me. They might have attacked me had my domestic help not alerted me in advance and brought them inside right away. I cannot say that incident is linked to earlier one or not when MLAs had threatened me as I refused to reject nominations of opposition candidates. It is for the police to find out who they were.”

Grewal added that he does not want to continue in Moga. “Government can transfer me wherever they want to in entire Punjab. I do not want to have any confrontation with anyone but I want to move out of Moga now.”

Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor said that on complaint of ADC, police have registered FIR against unidentified persons under the sections 451 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC at Moga city police station.

