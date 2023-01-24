Punjab ADGP reviews security preparedness ahead of Republic Day

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police (security) Sudhanshu S Srivastava Tuesday took stock of security preparedness ahead of 74th Republic Day (January 26) celebrations in Ludhiana and directed officials to step up safety measures in the city, especially at all vulnerable places.

While visiting some of the key locations of Ludhiana, the ADGP reiterated the firm commitment of the Punjab Police to maintain law at every cost and said that the sole aim of inspecting the arrangements was to make the security system more responsive and efficient. He assured the people that foolproof security cover had already been put in place by the Commissionerate of Police and no one would be allowed to take the law into its hands.

Srivastava further mentioned that surprise visits are being conducted by the senior officials regularly to cross-check the security arrangements at vulnerable places adding that field officials must keep a close tab on these locations besides ensuring monitoring of criminals on bail. He motivated the sub-divisional ACPs and SHOs to do proactive policing and ensure peace in the area.

Later, the ADGP also presided over a meeting with GO rank officials where he asked them to ensure round-the-clock patrolling at public places to maintain the law and order situation in the wake of Republic Day. He said police teams/PCR staff were asked to monitor and patrol the city around the clock.