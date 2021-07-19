Punjab adds 86 new Covid cases — lowest this year so far

A total of 3824 doses (dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Sunday.

In its lowest daily case count recorded this year, Punjab recorded just 86 fresh Covid cases, while adding six new deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin released on Sunday stated.

With six more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16233. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state as of Sunday was 598,334, of which 1046 are active. A total of 14 patients are on ventilator support and 136 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of new cases were reported from Faridkot and Jalandhar (10 each), followed by Ludhiana (nine), Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur (eight each), and Amritsar and Muktsar (six each). There were no new fresh cases reported from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, and Tarn Taran districts. A total of 42341 tests were conducted during the day. The state’s overall positivity rate for the day dropped to 0.20 per cent.

A total of 651 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab to date, and at least 51 have succumbed to the disease, the state health bulletin further added.