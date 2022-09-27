scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Punjab: AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke’s father passes away in hospital

Sources had initially alleged that AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke’s father Darshan Singh had attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance due to a family dispute. However, Ugoke had denied the allegation.

Singh, who had been admitted to the hospital on September 22, will be cremated in Ugoke village on Tuesday evening.

Though sources had initially alleged that Singh had attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance due to a family dispute, Ugoke denied the allegation and said that his father was hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

Ugoke contested from the Bhadaur constituency of Barnala district and defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Assembly polls this year.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:44:02 pm
