Punjab: AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke’s father passes away in hospital

Darshan Singh (65), the father of Punjab AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, died during treatment at Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Tuesday morning. Singh, who had been admitted to the hospital on September 22, will be cremated in Ugoke village on Tuesday evening.

Though sources had initially alleged that Singh had attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance due to a family dispute, Ugoke denied the allegation and said that his father was hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

Ugoke contested from the Bhadaur constituency of Barnala district and defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Assembly polls this year.