Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Punjab: AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke’s father hospitalised, MLA denies ‘suicide attempt’

According to Ugoke, his father was admitted to hospital due to some heart condition. But party sources said that Singh attempted suicide after a family dispute.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Punjab Labh Singh Ugoke’s father was hospitalised after he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, according to police. (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Punjab Labh Singh Ugoke’s father was hospitalised Thursday after he allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, according to police.

Darshan Singh, 65, was rushed to a local hospital at Tapa in Barnala district, from where he was further referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

Ugoke, however, said that his father was admitted to hospital because of some heart condition. “His heart rate had dropped due to which he was admitted. He is doing better now,” said Ugoke.

Sources said that Singh attempted suicide after a family dispute.

“There was a heated argument between him and his son (the MLA’s brother) following which he tried to consume a poisonous substance,” said a senior AAP leader, who added that Ugoke was in Chandigarh when the incident happened. He rushed back after the condition of his father got serious.

Sub-inspector Jagdev Singh, Sehna police station, said that they had received a call from Naresh Hospital at Tapa, informing that Darshan Singh had consumed some poisonous substance. “When our team reached there, he was already referred to DMCH Ludhiana for further treatment,” said the Station House Officer.

Ugoke contested from the Bhadaur constituency of Barnala district and defeated former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the Assembly polls this year.

Ugoke hails from a humble background. He used to run a mobile phone repair shop before winning the elections. His mother works as a sweeper in a government school.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 06:50:52 pm
