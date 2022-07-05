Punjab: AAP founder member who had once foiled kidnapping attempt, was shot at in neck

First-time MLA from Samana constituency of Patiala, 55-year-old Chetan Singh Jouramajra was inducted into the Punjab Cabinet on Monday.

Jouramajra is the founder member of AAP in Punjab. He had earlier been part of Anna Hazare’s movement against corruption and that’s how, party sources say, he came in contact with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

In March 2019, Jouramajra grabbed headlines when he was shot at by some unidentified persons who were trying to kidnap a girl in Tarn Taran. Jouramajra had foiled that kidnapping attempt but his inspiring act came at a price. He got shot in the neck by the ‘kidnappers’ and it took him about eight months to recover.

He had also sought an AAP ticket from Samana in 2017 Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls, but was denied.

While Jouramajra was made president of AAP ‘s rural wing of Patiala in 2020, in his electoral debut early this year, he defeated SAD heavyweight candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra by a massive margin of 39,713 votes in the state assembly polls. Sitting MLA Rajinder Singh was pushed to third spot in the polls.

A Class XII pass-out and a farmer by profession, Jouramajra had declared assets and liabilities worth Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, in the election affidavit.

Although Monday was a big day for Jouramajra, some of the local residents in his constituency were surprised at his Cabinet berth. They say the MLA has not been accessible either in person or over phone to them after his election victory.

“We are shocked at his induction into the Punjab Cabinet. What skills does he have to enjoy this privilege? He has changed a lot after his election victory. We hope he becomes an ‘Aam Aadmi’ again,” said a voter in his constituency.