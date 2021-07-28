Punjab: 9-year old boy dies under mysterious circumstances, police suspect strnagulation

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Khanna Police said that they had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 28, 2021 11:38:34 pm
A nine-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in GTB Nagar of Khanna on Tuesday.

Khanna Police said that they had recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the boy, identified as Ankush, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday and a preliminary probe so far suggests that he may have died of strangulation.

According to the locals, Ankush, his brother Aman, and some other children were playing outside with their friends on Tuesday evening, when suddenly the nine-year-old collapsed, leading the other children to raise an alarm. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that a probe in the matter was ongoing and an autopsy report was awaited. Some children who were playing with Ankush have claimed that he was wearing a scarf on his neck which was pulled by mistake while playing, leading to strangulation.

DSP Manavjeet Singh, SHO Khanna city-1 police station (on probation), too said that the autopsy report was awaited. Ankush’s parents were yet to record their statement as they were in a state of shock. “The cause of death will be clear after the autopsy report. Till then inquest proceedings have been filed under section 174 of CrPC,” said the SHO.

