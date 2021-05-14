Punjab: 8,494 new cases in 24 hrs, 184 more deaths

At a Covid-19 testing camp, organised by Market Welfare Association incollabration with GMSH-16, in Sector 44D, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Punjab recorded 8,494 fresh Covid cases and 184 deaths in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin Thursday.

Now total confirmed cases in state are 4,75,949 and active cases are 79,950.

With 184 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 11297.

Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.37 per cent, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent. The number of patients ‘on ventilator support’ are 429 and those on oxygen support are 9,619.

The maximum fresh cases Thursday were recorded in Ludhiana (1335), followed by SAS Nagar (991), Bathinda (877), Jalandhar (577) and Patiala (561).

As per the district-wise break-up of 184 deaths, maximum 25 died in district Ludhiana, followed by Sangrur (23), Patiala (17), Muktsar (15), Bathinda (12), Amritsar, Jalandhar and Fazilka (10 each), Gurdaspur, SAS Nagar and Ferozepur (8 each), Kapurthala and Ropar (6 each), Hoshiarpur and Pathankot (5 each), Faridkot, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib (4 each), Mansa (2), Moga and Barnala (1 each),

Also, there were 8,237 fresh recoveries and a total of 41,757 doses of vaccines were administered on the day.