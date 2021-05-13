scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Punjab: 8347 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours; 197 more deaths

The total number of confirmed cases in Punjab on Wednesday stood at 467,539, of which 79963 were active.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 13, 2021 12:16:03 am
Health Worker takes Swab sample of People for Covid-19 Testing at Community Health Centre in Patiala on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

The number of new Covid cases in Punjab dipped slightly on Wednesday, with the state adding 8347 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours as compared to Tuesday’s 8668 cases, the daily health bulletin said. At least 197 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, while 4971 recovered from it, the bulletin added.

Also, with the 197 fresh deaths, the Covid toll in Punjab reached 11111 on Wednesday. Punjab’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.37 per cent, higher than the national CFR of 1.09 per cent. The number of patients on ‘ventilator support’ are 342 and those on oxygen support are 9736.

The maximum fresh cases on Wednesday were recorded from Ludhiana (1215), followed by Bathinda (874), Jalandhar (821), Fazilka (723) and SAS Nagar (713).

As per the district wise break-up of 197 deaths, the maximum number of deaths — 28 — were recorded from Ludhiana, followed by Patiala and Bathinda (20 each), Amritsar (19), Sangrur (14), Muktsar (9), Hoshiarpur and Fazilka and Kapurthala (eight each), Mansa, SAS Nagar and Gurdaspur (seven each), Ropar and SBS Nagar (six each), Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran and Faridkot (four each) and Pathankot (three), Ferozepur (two).

On Wednesday, a total of 50,945 doses of vaccines were administered to the eligible beneficiaries, the health bulletin said.

