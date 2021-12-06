Punjab: 8-month-old baby sold for Rs 1 lakh to childless couple; recovered

Moga police on Sunday recovered an eight-month-old baby, who had been allegedly sold to a childless couple for Rs 1 lakh.

The baby, investigators said, had been kidnapped from Moga Civil Hospital on Saturday by the suspect, identified as 24year-old Vishal, and then handed over to a childless couple from Faridkot.

The police are yet to arrest Vishal. They have, however, managed to trace the couple who had bought the child and recovered the baby. Moga city DSP, Jashandeep Singh Gil,l said that the eight-month-old baby boy was kidnapped from the maternity ward of Moga Civil Hospital where his mother was admitted for minor surgery. The father and grandparents of the child were taking care of him when the kidnapper, Vishal, approached them and offered to babysit the toddler as he was crying continuously. However, when the baby’s father went out to get some water, Vishal allegedly escaped with the baby.

DSP Gill further said that Vishal was an employee at the IVF centre of Rajiv Hospital in Moga where the couple was taking treatment. Vishal had told the couple that he could arrange a child for them if he was paid, following which a deal was struck at Rs 1 lakh, said the DSP. The couple, police said, had so far paid Vishal nearly Rs 70,000. On Saturday, Vishal had called the couple to Moga to hand over the child that he had kidnapped from Civil Hospital.

DSP said that as per Jalanda Singh of Dabri Khana village of Jaito (Faridkot), who bought the child from Vishal, they were unaware that the toddler had been kidnapped.

“As per Jalanda, he was told by Vishal that the child was his nephew (sister’s son) and they wanted to give him away for adoption as his sister was having a matrimonial dispute. However, he had asked for money for some financial help, Jalanda Singh has claimed. We will be able to determine the facts in the case only after Vishal’s arrest and interrogation,” said the DSP.

The child was handed over to his parents on Sunday.