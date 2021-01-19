Punjab still has a lot of catching up to do: 33% of all registered get the covid vaccine shot

There was a small improvement in the response to the vaccination drive in Punjab on second day of the programme, which resumed after a day’s break, with 33.1 per cent of registered health workers coming forward to get the shot.

Against the total of 6,021 registered health workers, only 1,993 came forward to get the first shot on Monday which was still better than Saturday which was the first day of vaccination when only 1,327 health workers had come forward against 5,853 registered workers which was 22.6 per cent in all.

However on Monday, the lowest response came from Moga district which was 8.5 per cent as only 17 health workers came forward against 200 registered at the portal, while in Fazilka 23 came forward against 241 registered which was 9.5 per cent.

Ferozepur on Monday saw 26 out of 250 turning up for vaccination which was 10.5 per cent, while on day one Ferozepur was at bottom with only 2 out of 100 workers who had turned up.

However, maximum response came from Ludhiana again where 333 health workers got the shot against 500 registered ones which was 66.6% performance, while in Hoshairpur, 179 turned up against 300 registered workers followed by Patiala where 175 workers came against the target of 300.

Jalandhar and Faridkot had a tie with 157 health workers who got themselves vaccinated against 300 registered on the online portal.

Dr G B Singh, Director Health Services (DHS), said: “Today’s response was better than that of the day one and we are hopeful that on Tuesday it will improve further. Now, Covishield vaccine will be administered on 4-days in a week barring Wednesday and Sunday till all health workers are vaccinated. We will be first sending SMS to all who have registered themselves on portal in batches as they have been prepared at first place and later on in the second round, the ones who have missed getting themselves vaccinated will be sent messages again. It is a good vaccine and at times the anti-vaccine lobby’s voices get stronger. However, there were some technical glitches as well as a number of employees having been transferred to other places while their registration was done at their old posting.”

He added, “We did a video conferencing of all civil surgeons of the state as well in which we have given them lots of additional material which can help them create awareness among the health workers.”