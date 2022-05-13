Punjab: 25-yr-old dies after taking drugs, his friends dump body in drain

Four days after he went missing, the Moga Police Thursday recovered the body of a 25-year old youth from a drain after his suspected death due to drug consumption. His three friends, who allegedly gave him drugs, allegedly panicked after he died and disposed of the body by stuffing it in a gunny bag and throwing it in a drain, said police.

Meanwhile, the youth’s father alleged that for four days since his son went missing on May 8, he was made to run from one police station to the other as cops refused to register the FIR.

“I was humiliated…I felt like dying, no one helped,” said the father.

Amandeep Singh (25), a resident of Mehna village, went missing on May 8 and his body recovered from a drain Thursday. The police finally registered an FIR after four days on the statement of his father Tarsem Singh, an ex-serviceman who is currently working as a security guard at a bank.

The FIR (copy with The Indian Express), registered against three persons — Des Raj, Ashok and Jassi — says that according to Tarsem Singh, his son was a drug addict. The three persons named in the FIR used to give him drugs (chitta) forcibly. Tarsem Singh in his statement further said that many times he told the trio not to involve his son in drugs but they did not stop. On May 8, they again called Amandeep to Saddan Wali Basti on Lal Singh Road of Moga and gave him drugs forcibly, he added. After Amandeep did not return home, his Swift vehicle was recovered the next day. Finally on Wednesday past midnight, police called him to inform that his son’s body had been recovered from a drain.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tarsem Singh said: “While the City-2 police station cops said that I should go to Mehna police station, the latter said that I should go and get an FIR registered at City-2 police station. But they did not register my FIR for four days.

While I am a resident of Mehna, my son’s car was recovered in the area of City-2 police station. I was made to feel like I did some

crime by reporting the missing status of my son and admitting that he used to take drugs. We even found CCTV footage in which my son can be seen entering Saddan Wali Basti but he does not return…. I lost my son, I alone kept making efforts to find him and no one from the police helped us. The SHO at PS City-2 even told me to get out after I requested him to at least register an FIR..”

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that SHO City-2 Inspector Daljit Singh was transferred to Police Lines for misconduct and dereliction of duty.

“Apart from this case, there were 2-3 other complaints against him for not having the right conduct during public dealing. We have arrested two persons in this case. The deceased and three accused had consumed drugs together as per preliminary probe and when Amandeep died, the three others stuffed his body in a gunny bag and threw it in the drain. The body was in a bad state when recovered. Viscera will be sent for further examination and to know the cause of death..,” said SSP.

The FIR against the trio was registered under the sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (causing disapperance of evidence of offence) and 34 (Act done with common intention) of IPC at Moga City -2 (south) police station after the kin of the deceased protested outside the police station Thursday and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.