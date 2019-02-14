Punjab: 20-yr-old rape victim gives birth, cops to conduct DNA test of two accused

Bathinda Police on Thursday will conduct the DNA tests of a patwari and his accomplice who are accused of raping a 20-year-old woman who gave birth to a boy at a local hospital on Tuesday.

Advertising

The woman had got an FIR lodged against Patwari Jagjit Singh and his accomplice Jagga Singh Veroke on charges of raping her repeatedly due to which she got pregnant last year.

The two accused are in jail along with the victim’s mother, Malkiat Kaur, one Antar Singh and Totti Singh in another case of murder of the uncle of the 20-year-old, Manga Singh.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Nathana police station said both the cases are different. “Jagjit and Jagga are in jail and DNA test will be conducted to determine the father of the 20-year-old’s child as she has accused both of raping her,” said the SHO.

The child is with his mother as of now, but she has refused to keep him as she is unmarried. She has said that the child should be given to the rapist. She has even refused to breastfeed the child.

Two years ago, she had come to Lehra Bega village where her mother had shifted after remarrying Manga’s brother Nath Singh following the death of her first husband – the victim’s father.

Her daughter was staying with her grandparents all this while in a Bathinda village.

Bachitar Singh, a villager, said Nath and his brother Manga were deaf and mute. “The family had a dispute over five acres of land, due to which they came in contact with Patwari Jagjit. However, the land was never transferred in their name, rather two years ago, 3.25 acres of their land was to be acquired by Punjab government for making a dana mandi. Even at that time, they did not get any compensation as the patwari and his friend Jagga got it transferred in their names,” said Bachitar, also a representative of Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) from the same village.

It is being alleged that Kaur had developed illicit relationships with Jagga and Jagjit and later both of them also exploited her daughter. In November last year, Manga disappeared from his house and on December 16, his body was exhumed from his own field.

Shingaara Singh Mann, President of BKU (Ugrahan), said they had been demanding compensation for the farmers, however, Manga was murdered. “In January, the 20-year-old, who was eight-month pregnant by then, got a complaint lodged against Jagga and Jagjit for repeatedly raping her in Bathinda. One Sarabjeet Kaur, an acquaintance of the patwari, used to take her to Bathinda. However, Sarabjeet has not been arrested. The victim has alleged that she used to be raped at gunpoint,” said Mann.

Advertising

The Nathana SHO said court proceedings are going on against the accused in the murder case, while in the rape, DNA tests will reveal the truth.