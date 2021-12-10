Punjab: 2 cops suspended for creating ruckus under ‘influence of drugs’

Ludhiana city police commissioner suspended two constables after they were found creating ruckus in New Kundanpuri area late on Tuesday, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, local residents caught one of the policemen while the other one fled. The Indian Express could not verify the authenticity of the video. Residents also claimed to have recovered syringes from the policeman they caught.

The policemen were identified as constables Dharamvir and Gyanpreet. They were posted at Police Lines but were absent from duty.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO, division number 8 police station said the duo had gone absent from duty without informing the department. He said that the police are conducting searches to arrest Gyanpreet. Medical reports of Dharamvir are awaited.

An FIR was registered under the Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS act at division number 8 police station against them.