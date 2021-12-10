scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Punjab: 2 cops suspended for creating ruckus under ‘influence of drugs’

🔴 In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, local residents caught one of the policemen while the other one fled.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
December 10, 2021 4:49:15 am
Punjab news, Punjab police, Punjab drugs, Ludhiana city police, Ludhiana police, Ludhiana news, cop suspended, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAn FIR was registered under the Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS act at division number 8 police station against them.

Ludhiana city police commissioner suspended two constables after they were found creating ruckus in New Kundanpuri area late on Tuesday, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, local residents caught one of the policemen while the other one fled. The Indian Express could not verify the authenticity of the video. Residents also claimed to have recovered  syringes from the policeman they caught.

The policemen were identified as constables Dharamvir and Gyanpreet. They were posted at Police Lines but were absent from duty.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, SHO, division number 8 police station said the duo had gone absent from duty  without informing the department. He said that the police are conducting searches to arrest Gyanpreet. Medical reports of Dharamvir are awaited.

An FIR was registered under the Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS act at division number 8 police station against them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement