Punjab: 2 associates of gangster Arshdeep Dalla arrested from Moga

The Moga police arrested two associates of Canada-based gangster and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Dalla for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of a businessman Arvinder Singh alias Kala in an attempt to extort money from him.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that two accused – Sandeep Singh alias Seepa and Harjeet Singh alias Gabbar, both from Dosanjh village of Moga – were arrested.

The police said that two pistols – 30 and 32 bore – along with six cartridges were recovered from them.

SSP Khurana said that both the accused had opened fire outside the residence of a businessman on Dutt Road of Moga on December 2 on the orders of Dalla, who is believed to be hiding in Canada. They agreed to open fire for money and till now Dalla had sent them Rs 29,000 in several installments and also arranged pistols for them, said the SSP.

The police said that Sandeep Singh, who was previously booked in five cases for theft, cheating, illegal weapons, etc., was bailed out of Faridkot jail on July 28 this year. When in jail, he had spoken to Jackpal Singh Laali, a native of Moga who currently lives in Spain, over phone.

After coming out, Sandeep again contacted Jackpal who connected him to Dalla in Canada who then assigned them the task of opening fire outside the businessman’s house in exchange for money. The police said that Jackpal had also arranged a WhatsApp number for Sandeep so that he could speak to Dalla in Canada. On December 2 Sandeep and Harjeet snatched a motorbike from one Kot Isey Khan and used it for firing outside the businessman’s house.

Earlier, an FIR had been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC for the firing incident at Moga city police station. A fresh FIR has been filed against both accused at Mynah police station under Arms Act and NDPS Act after recovery of two weapons and 350 narcotic tablets from them, the police said.

Jackpal and another accused Mandeep Singh (brother of gangster Manpreet Singh alias Peeta) have also been nominated in the firing case, the police said.