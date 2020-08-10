Punjab: 19-year-old Covid positive heart patient, who tried to flee from isolation ward, dies

The details from the health department regarding her death said, “19-year old female died at 8.57 AM at DMCH, Ludhiana. Comorbidity congenital heart disease, severe left ventricular dysfunction, recurrent VT, atypical psychosis….” (Representational) The details from the health department regarding her death said, “19-year old female died at 8.57 AM at DMCH, Ludhiana. Comorbidity congenital heart disease, severe left ventricular dysfunction, recurrent VT, atypical psychosis….” (Representational)

A 19-year-old girl from Uggowal of Machhiwara of Ludhiana, who was tested positive for coronavirus while undergoing treatment for congenital heart blockage at PGIMER in Chandigarh, died undergoing treatment at DMCH here Sunday.

The girl was shifted to the isolation ward of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on August 6 after she was tested positive for coronavirus at PGIMER, Chandigarh. On Friday, according to the doctors at the Civil Hospital, she had tried to flee from the isolation ward after her family denied to give her a smartphone. She reportedly tried to flee from the isolation ward on the first floor by jumping from the window but was saved in time by the security guards. The same day, she was referred to DMCH, Ludhiana, where she died undergoing treatment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Hitinder Kaur, senior medical officer (SMO), isolation ward, Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, said, “The girl had come to us from PGIMER on August 6 after she was tested positive for coronavirus. Her heart surgery was pending as her heart was only 30 per cent functional. She had been suffering from congenital heart blockage since birth. However, the next day on Saturday, she said that she wanted a touchscreen smartphone and expressed this desire to our staff nurse. The nurse called her brother but he said that they do not want to give her a phone. She was also undergoing treatment for mental illness and was on psychiatric drugs as per her prescription from PGIMER. After her brother refused to give the phone, she said that she wants to leave hospital and asked us to discharge her. We counselled her but she tried to run away from the isolation ward and reached near the windows. She tried to jump from there but landed at the down ceiling of ground floor from where security guards rescued her. She did not suffer any injury and was brought back.”

“However, soon the doctors at DMCH offered to treat her for heart problem and we shifted her there the same day. Her family was called and they only accompanied her to DMCH. Her heart treatment was possible at DMCH only. She died undergoing treatment there today,” said Dr Kaur.

Meanwhile, ASI Rajinder Singh, from Civil Hospital police post, said that the family did not file any complaint with the police.

The details from the health department regarding her death said, “19-year old female died at 8.57 AM at DMCH, Ludhiana. Comorbidity congenital heart disease, severe left ventricular dysfunction, recurrent VT, atypical psychosis….”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.