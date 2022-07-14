Punjab: 12-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

A twelve-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his home in Khera village of Machhiwara, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. Police said that the body of the boy, Armaandeep Singh, was found hanging from a hook on the ceiling.

His father, Parsa Singh, who works as a mason, told police that he was out for work and Armaandeep was home with his grandmother and elder brother. According to Parsa, Armaandeep had also told his grandmother that his homework was pending and the teacher had told him to complete it. He went to his room and locked it from inside. After some hours, when he did not open the door, his grandfather and other family members broke the door open and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Parsa told police that Armandeep’s mother had died nearly two years ago. She had also allegedly died by suicide as she suffered from depression over health issues of her elder son.

Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) Machhiwara police station said that according to the father, Armandeep used to miss his mother and also took care of his elder brother who keeps unwell. The SHO said that inquest proceedings were filed under the Section 174 of the CrPC.