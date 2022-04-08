Punjab: 12 farm unions agree to work for SKM unity

Twelve farmer unions from Punjab met in Ludhiana Thursday and agreed to work for the unity of the SKM. This was the second such meeting to push this effort.

“First round was held on March 20 in Ludhiana in which nine unions had come with this idea. On April 7, the number of these unions increased to 12. We have called for yet another meeting on April 11 in Mullanpur and we hope that the number of like-minded unions will further increase,” said the unions after the meeting.

Earlier, SKM had suspended Rajewal and all those farmer union leaders who had contested Punjab Vidhan Sabha polls under the banner of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM. Later on March 15, Rajewal and few others were not allowed to attend meeting of SKM at Delhi and hence two groups of SKM held two different meetings.

“Yet another faction had stayed neutral as we wanted unity of SKM as our larger role is to fight for farmer issues,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda). This union was one among the 12 unions which met on Thursday.

Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), said,”We want to keep ourselves away from the recent statement of SSM leadership in which they have mentioned that SSM will stay and it will be reorganised in different districts of Punjab. However, we want to work for the unity of SKM as we don’t want minor differences to result in a breach in unity of SKM . We will be observing MSP awareness week from April 11- 17 as per call of SKM.”

Satnam Singh Behru, from the Indian Farmers Association, said, ”We also want dam security Act to be abolished as this is an attempt to snatch our right of water share.”