Punjab: 118 maternal deaths between April 1 and June 10, 37 of these due to Covid

A total of 118 maternal deaths have taken place in Punjab between April 1 and June 10 — in 71 days — out of which, at least 37 were attributed to Covid, figures released by the National Health Mission (NHM) of the Punjab government has found.

In many of the deaths, surprisingly though, women despite succumbing to Covid-like symptoms, tested negative in subsequent RT-PCR tests.

The report also found Covid in pregnant women to be a cause of concern, and in many cases the virus ended up being transmitted to the newborns children as well.

As per the report, Ludhiana has reported the maximum number of maternal deaths — 16 — between April 1 and June 10, out of which 13 were due to Covid. Ludhiana was followed by Jalandhar where 11 maternal deaths were reported, out of which six were due to Covid, says the NHM data. Patiala too reported 11 maternal deaths, but none of them were due to Covid. Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdaspur reported three Covid maternal deaths each.

Apart from this, a total of 316 pregnant women have been identified during door-to-door survey under Mission Fateh-2, which started on May 21. Out of the 316, at least 53 were found to be active Covid cases, while the rest have recovered, said Dr Areet Kaur, Director NHM of Punjab.

Experts said some pregnant women also remain asymptomatic throughout their pregnancy and they come to know about the virus at the time of delivery. In one such case, infection was transmitted from the mother to the child, who is stated to be in a critical condition in a Ludhiana hospital.

Although many countries have already begun vaccinating pregnant women, India is yet to start the process, despite doctors repeatedly stating that pregnant women be given the jabs in order to protect them against the virus.

Dr Areet Kaur, director, NHM said,” Lactating mothers should get themselves vaccinated. But for pregnant women, no set guidelines have been decided. Hence, we are not advising pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated. They, however, need to continuously keep a watch on themselves. ”

Information revealed that in many villages, rural pregnant women are scared of visit clinics for the fear of contracting women during check-ups.

Medical experts have indicated that vaccination for pregnant women in India may open very soon.

A total of 33,106 deliveries took place in Punjab between April 1 and May 21 — of which 21,385 were in April and 11721 till May 21 — the NHM data said.