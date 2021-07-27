Pune: Assault on Sikh woman, National Scheduled Castes panel wants action taken report by July 30

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken cognisance of the assault on a Scheduled Caste (SC) Sikh woman, a resident of Goniana, in Sri Muktsar Sahi district, and has issued a ‘reminder’ notice to the Sri Muktsar Sahib district administration asking for an action taken report by July 30.

NCSC national chairman, Vijay Sampla, said that they had received a complaint from one Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Goniana, who claimed that she had faced assault, caste abuse, and threats from some influential men. Manpreet, who belongs to the Mazhabi Sikh community, has stated in her complaint that following her abuse she had registered a police complaint against three men — Nirpal Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Sherry (all residents of village Chak Suhewala, district Sri Muktsar Sahib) — for allegedly assaulting and threatening her. However, the accused, she claimed, were powerful and had strong political connections due to which police were openly pressurising Manpreet to withdraw her case.

The commission, therefore, issued a reminder notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sri Muktsar Sahib, Sampla said. He added that the relevant authorities had not submitted an action taken report on this matter even after the lapse of the stipulated period after a similar notice being issued on July 12 this year.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, then commission might exercise the powers of the civil court conferred on it under article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.